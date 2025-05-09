The election of a new Pope appears to have garnered a positive reaction in Carlow and Kilkenny.

White smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel yesterday evening after the fourth round of voting of 133 Cardinals.

It was then revealed that Robert Prevost, now known as Leo the 14th, the first north American Pontiff.

He’s been joined again by Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel again for his first Mass as leader of the Catholic Church (10am this morning).

Bishop of Ossory Niall Coll met his new leader – he outlined that as well as his reaction to the election outcome to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace;

The KCLR Daily also heard from Eoin McCormack of the Pontifical Irish College in Rome who knows Pope Leo and was present to see the white smoke;

While Dean Stephen Farrell who’s based at St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny city also outlined his opinion;