Inquest into death of Carlow woman begins today at Kilkenny City Courthouse

An inquest into the death of a Carlow woman who died at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is to begin today.

32-year-old mother of two Olive McGuire of Ballickmoyler in Carlow died in 2009.

The inquest is listed for three days at the Kilkenny City Courthouse this morning (10:30am).

Four witnesses will give evidence today and another four tomorrow while State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan is to give evidence on Friday.