Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information regarding a burglary on the Tullow Road.

The incident took place at on the 30th of October at approximately 8:30PM.

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Entry to the premises was made through a gate to the side of the property, with the back window also being smashed.

A considerable quantity of jewellery and a sum of UK sterling cash were taken in the burglary.

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Local Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Eddie Brennan said a considerable quantity of jewellery and cash were taken.

“4,000 euros worth of jewellery was taken in that burglary, so Gardaí in Carlow are inquiring if there is any witnesses that were in the area at the Tullow Road on the 30th of October, between probably 8:00 and 9:00 p.m.”

“Maybe if they have dashcam footage or if they have any information that maybe of use to the Gardaí, to contact Gardaí in Carlow please.”