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Investigations are continuing into what appears to have been a night of horror for many in Carlow town.

KCLR News had reports of mortar-style fireworks being directed at a new community centre and cars on the Tullow Road, near Burrin Manor, with roads/roundabouts blocked by fires, and claims one vehicle carrying a young child being struck by fireworks.

A number of people were left fearful and concerned, some saying nobody came to help.

A Garda spokesperson says “During routine policing operations on Halloween night, Gardaí in Carlow and local Fire Services responded to several incidents involving fireworks and groups of youths, including in the John Sweeney park area of the town”.

They add “While no buildings or residential properties were damaged, there were reports of criminal damage to three vehicles in the area”.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made but officers are continuing to look into what happened and are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, we’re also hearing of antisocial behaviour in other pockets of Carlow and Kilkenny – if you’ve a story to share, please text/whatsapp straight to studio: 083 306 96 96 or email [email protected]