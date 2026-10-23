Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking assistance in relation to a burglary in Kilkenny City early on Saturday morning last.

Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage has been asked to make such footage available to those investigating.

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Sergeant Eddie Brennan is Crime Prevention Officer at Kilkenny Garda Station.

“A burglary occurred at the premises on New Street in Kilkenny. Entry was gained by breaking through a pane of glass into the premises, and a cash box was stolen.”

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“We are looking for anyone that may have been in the vicinity of New Street at 5:30am around that time, they may have been on the way to work, or they may have been out for an early morning run of some sort, and it could have been that they may have witnessed something.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí.”