When it comes to grocery shopping, Irish consumers tend to stick with their favourites many of which are proudly produced at home including Kilkenny.

According to the latest brand study from World Panel, the top five most loved brands in Ireland are all Irish-made.

Top of the list this year is Brennan’s Bread, in second place is Avonmore – known for its fresh dairy products, third is the legendary crisp brand Tayto while rounding off the top five are Cadbury Dairy Milk and Jacob’s, known for its biscuits and crackers.

The report also highlights a surge in popularity for Irish yoghurts, which have climbed an impressive 25 places in the rankings.