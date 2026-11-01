Ivan Dunne – Head of Financial Services at Campion Insurance. He has highlighted a number of key challenges and considerations around the government’s new investment account, as well as opportunities for how this could be developed further. He wants to discuss the challenges raised, and whether the Government could be more ambitious with the new investment account. From 1 July 2027, people will be able to contribute up to €12,000 annually, with the first €50,000 in the account tax-free and a 1% annual tax applying above that threshold.

ADVERTISEMENT