Dicksboro manager Eamon Jackman admits his side have injury worries to contend with ahead of their St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final clash with Glenmore on Saturday week.

The city side came through their first-round test against Graigue Ballycallan last weekend, but the win came at a cost as a number of players picked up knocks, including Eoin Moylan.

Jackman praised Moylan’s contribution in the victory but confirmed the shoulder injury he sustained is a concern.

“He had hurled well, and he hurled well the last day, which is probably the first time he’s played two championship games in a row at this level,” said Jackman on the KCLR Hurling Podcast. “He’s put a huge effort in all year and for the last number of years. He’s keeping players off the team who would have been in the last couple of years, simply because he’s given us no choice but to pick him. He went down, he hurled a massive 45 minutes, very abrasive, very physical, huge energy, and that rubbed off on the boys around him. Then he just went over on his shoulder. It doesn’t look great at the moment; it looks like it’s hyper-extended and possibly a bit of ligament damage.”

