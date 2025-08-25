Bennettsbridge picked up their first victory of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League with a 0-21 to 1-17 win over Lisdowney, who are now guaranteed to feature in the relegation side of the draw.

The Bridge now have something to fight for heading into the final round of fixtures, much to the relief of manager Brian Lannon. Speaking to the KCLR Hurling Podcast after the game, he reflected not only on the result but also on the structure of the competition, in particular next weekend’s break.

“It’s a pity with the fixtures and a few lads have said it’s a strange weekend to give probably a free weekend. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense if they had a weekend of games on the weekend of Electric Picnic and played them on the Friday night or Saturday lunchtime or early afternoon. You know, the clubs would be happy to let the lads away and they’d still get there either Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Saturday and Sunday out of it. It would actually take pressure off clubs, managers and even more importantly the players, but we’ll see what happens in the future – there’s nothing we can do about this year’s.”

