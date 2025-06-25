All-Ireland winning manager Davy Fitzgerald believes there needs to be improved communication between GAA managers and match officials—and says the association could take inspiration from how rugby handles those relationships.

Speaking to KCLR at the Circet All-Ireland Golf Challenge launch in Kilkenny, the Clare native called for a shift in how both sides interact.

“But the big thing is to have communication and dialogue. I don’t think it should be them and us,” he said. “You’ll hear a referee saying, ‘oh he was giving out, he was X, Y, and Z.’ Then on the opposite side, you’ll hear a manager saying,‘you can’t ask him a question, you can’t talk to him,

you can’t get an explanation. And then if you go and highlight something, Croke Park might listen to you, but do they do anything about what you’re saying, or do you get examples? No.

“I just think the whole process has to be looked at. We’ve a great game. I actually think we’ve great referees. But I think there needs to be channels opened. It shouldn’t be a them and us. It shouldn’t be that. And that’s being honest—from someone who’s had run-ins with them. I really feel we can solve this problem.”

The former Clare goalkeeper and manager also spoke about his own future in management, confirming that he’s yet to make a decision on whether he’ll remain in charge of Antrim’s senior hurlers.

Fitzgerald is expected to meet with officials from the Saffrons’ County Board in the coming weeks, following the county’s relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

He admitted the travel from Clare to Antrim has been challenging but said he’s “very confident” he can make progress with the group if he does stay on.