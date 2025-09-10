Old Leighlin go in search of their first win of the Michael Lyng Motors Carlow Senior Football Championship this Friday night when they face Mount Leinster Rangers.

You can catch the game live on KCLR, thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co.

Old Leighlin opened their campaign with a draw against Eire Og last weekend, and manager Brian Lonergan believes that result could yet prove to be valuable.

“Oh no, it is very tight and it comes around so fast, so you can’t afford to take your eye off the ball at any stage. I’m sure when we settle a while we are disappointed now, I’m sure as the dust settles going into next week, we realised it was a point won, and had good championship game under a belt. It’ll set us up nicely and I think we came through injury free, which is a big thing, so hopefully that sets us up nicely now to give the next two weekends a good go.”