Bagenalstown Gaels manager Johnny Nevin says having a bye next weekend in the JJ Kavanagh Carlow Senior Hurling Championship is “not the worst thing” for his side as they look to bounce back from an opening-round defeat.

The Gaels lost their first fixture to Naoimh Eoin and will next face St Mullins the weekend after next. Nevin told KCLR the break gives them valuable time to get players fit and improve preparation.

“It will be a bit of relief, that the lads coming back from injury they will have two weeks of training before they play again. It will be a help to us. We might try and get a challenge match into them, to sharpen them,” Nevin said.

“We have had very little chance, with injuries and squad numbers, to get challenge matches.”

Meanwhile, hurling fans can catch this weekend’s Carlow Senior Championship fixtures live on KCLR Friday night:

Ballinkillen v St Mullins at 7.00pm

Mount Leinster Rangers v Naoimh Eoin at 8.30pm

Don’t forget to check out the KCLR Hurling Podcast for more local championship news and interviews.