Palatine manager Paud O’Dwyer has given his full backing to the new Gaelic football rules.

O’Dwyer’s side began their Michael Lyng Motors Carlow Senior Football Championship campaign with victory over Bagenalstown Gaels last weekend, and they now prepare to face Tinryland this Sunday at 5pm. You can hear that clash live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency.

The Palatine boss, who is also a former inter-county referee, told KCLR why he feels the changes have been positive for the game.

“It’s a much better game. It’s a much better game. It’s a much more enjoyable and the players love it. Much better games, much more enjoyable, much more enjoyable to watch, coach and play. They’re all a benefit towards positive football, and from reffing a little bit as well, you’re doing an awful lot more thinking when you’re refereeing, but the game is quicker and better to referee as well.”