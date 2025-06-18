Kilkenny All-Ireland winner and KCLR analyst Michael Walsh says Eoin Cody’s return from injury could be the key to Kilkenny’s hopes of going all the way in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks star, who lit up the Leinster Championship with 1-13 against Antrim back in April, has been sidelined since and missed Kilkenny’s Leinster final win over Galway.

Speaking on the latest episode of the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Walsh said Kilkenny have every reason to be confident heading into the semi-final stage, but believes the return of their talisman is essential.

“It is absolutely vital that he comes back, and that he comes back the next game,” said Walsh. “He has been out for quite a while. I think he will come back the next day, and it’s a huge, huge boost for Kilkenny if he does.”

With Kilkenny awaiting the winners of this Saturday’s quarter-final between Limerick and Dublin, Walsh admitted that the challenge ahead could be their toughest yet.

“I think they have their best chance ever. Having said that, they are coming into the lions’ den – particularly if they play Limerick.”

Limerick, face Dublin in Croke Park this weekend, with the winners set to face Derek Lyng’s side in the semi-finals.

You can hear more from Michael Walsh, Adrian Ronan, and Brian Flannery on the KCLR Hurling Podcast – available now wherever you get your podcasts.