It’s a big weekend ahead for Kilkenny hurling fans with both the minor and senior teams set to face Dublin in key Leinster Championship clashes.

The Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Dublin has been confirmed for this Saturday at 2pm in UPMC Nowlan Park. For those unable to attend, the game will be broadcast live on KCLR.

Meanwhile, the Kilkenny senior hurlers will also welcome Dublin to UPMC Nowlan Park this Sunday at 3pm, in a game you can hear live on KCLR, proudly brought to you by Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

The Cats come into the weekend with momentum following a dominant win over Offaly last Saturday, with TJ Reid and Tommy Walsh have both been named on the GAA’s Hurling Team of the Week. Manager Derek Lyng knows that managing player fitness will be key as they prepare for another crucial test.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position now — we have six points and that’s what we want,” Lyng told KCLR after the Offaly win.

“We’re going to be tested again next weekend. Dublin are moving very well, so that’s going to be a big challenge. We’ve got sore bodies as well, so it’s going to test the squad. It just shows the importance of the panel that we have. It’s just about recovery now in the next couple of days and starting to get ready for the next one.”

While satisfied with Kilkenny’s unbeaten run so far, Lyng is not getting carried away.

“Absolutely happy with having six points on the board, but week on week things can change pretty quick.

We’re in a good position, but it’s about making sure now that we’re ready for next week — that’s the next challenge for us.”



You can hear more from Derek Lyng, along with analysis from Mickey Walsh, Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty, James Hickey, Joe Nolan, and Eddie Scally on the latest episode of KCLR’s Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.