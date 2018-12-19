A local councillor says he’s hugely frustrated that objectors were able to derail plans for a temporary carpark on the brewery site in Kilkenny.

The council recently decided to withdraw those plans after the planning permission was challenged and taken to the High Court on environmental grounds.

They said the legal battle could have gone on for years and the planning permission they had was only temporary anyway so it was easier just to scrap the idea altogether.

However, speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Michael Doyle says they shouldn’t have had to do that.

He added “it’s time people got behind plans to develop Kilkenny’s brewery site rather than objecting to every move that’s made there” and says people are running the risk of nothing being done if they object just for the sake of objecting.