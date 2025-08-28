Joe Murphy has been officially confirmed as Carlow senior football manager on a three-year term following ratification at a County Committee meeting last night.

County chairperson Jim Bolger offered his support to the new management team, saying:

“I wish Joe and his Backroom Team well and assure them of the full support of the County Board and clubs of the county.”

Murphy, a former Éire Óg and Carlow player, stepped in as interim boss last season after the departure of Shane Curran. His appointment was widely expected after guiding the team through a steady campaign and persuading Carlow’s all-time top scorer, Darragh Foley, to return to the squad.

As a manager, Murphy has built a strong reputation, having led Naas to three consecutive Kildare senior football titles between 2022 and 2024.