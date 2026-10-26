A local TD is calling for the speedy delivery of proposed flood protection measures in Callan.

Kilkenny County Council has put forward plans for a new pumping facility, an overflow pipe, and a barrier system at Callan’s KCAT car park to protect local properties from severe flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme includes a duty pump, a standby pump, and a diesel-powered unit designed to safeguard the area against future weather events.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD and Leas-Cheann Comhairle John McGuinness says it is essential that these works are progressed to ensure affected community facilities and homes are safeguarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I’m hopeful that the local authority will now be in a position to move ahead and deliver the flood relief measures that are absolutely necessary in Callan, and that the property that are directly affected by this in Bridge Street and other localised areas, that they will now be safe from future flooding once the work is completed. I think the government and the local authority sort of the country have successfully combined their efforts with funding to ensure that a lot of properties that at one time flooded badly are now saved, and Callan is one of those areas.” said John.