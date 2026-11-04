Kathleen Bergin – sister of JoJo Dullard about a walk and prayer service to remember her which will take place in Kilkenny this Sunday. This year marks the 31st anniversary since the Callan woman’s disappearance with her family still seeking answers. Jo Jo was 21 years of age at the time of her disappearance and was making her way from Dublin back home to Callan on that day back in 1995. To mark the anniversary a walk and prayer service to remember Jo Jo will take place at the courtyard of Kilkenny Castle at 2pm walking to the missing persons monument.

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