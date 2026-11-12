The Central Applications Office (CAO) has opened for 2027 applications and Judith Caffrey – Undergraduate Admissions Communications Officer at Maynooth University chats to Brian and three of our TY Media Week students about the CAO application process. The open day at Maynooth takes place on 20th + 21st November and there is a free bus running from Carlow. Students from KCLR TY Week are Emily Long, Kilkenny College, Ellen Comerford, Castlecomer and Rebecca Kelly, Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny.

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