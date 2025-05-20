John Phiri has been named in the Tailteann Cup Team of the Week following another strong performance for Carlow, who secured a place in the knockout stages after a thrilling 2-16 to 1-19 draw with Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Phiri stood out as part of a determined Carlow side that refused to give up, with the defining moment coming deep into injury time. Conor Doyle held his nerve to convert a penalty with the second-last kick of the game and salvage a crucial point for Joe Murphy’s men.

Speaking after the game, Doyle summed up the high-pressure moment: “Just blast it, hope it goes in the back of the net. The legs were a bit shot at the end, but just had to put the boot through it and hope for the best.”

Conor Doyle scores the all important penalty to secure a fully deserved draw for our Senior Footballers with @OfficialWexGAA Comms Credit : @kclr96fm pic.twitter.com/mJ7TgrX8Io — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) May 19, 2025

That dramatic finish ensures Carlow’s Tailteann Cup campaign continues, having already opened with an impressive 3-18 to 2-18 win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

With standout performances from Mikey Bambrick who was named in last weeks Team of the Week, Phiri, and Doyle, Carlow’s momentum is building ahead of the knockout stages as they look to make a serious impact in this year’s competition.

