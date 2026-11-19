There are calls for car radios to be protected, amid concerns manufacturers could phase them out.

A conference held in Dublin today heard radio remains vital for keeping people informed, particularly during emergencies.

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Broadcasters are now calling for radios to be made a mandatory feature in all new cars, with protections included in upcoming EU legislation.

Chair of The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, Radiocentre Ireland and KCLR CEO John Purcell says the conference was valuable.

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“We were delighted to have delegates from all across Europe, regulators, radio station operators, and policymakers. It’s a really important issue impacting the future availability of radio to the millions of people who listen to the medium in cars every day, in Ireland and across Europe. Today’s just the start and there’s lots more work to be done, and we’d urge listeners to talk to the politicians about the need to ensure that this crucial access is preserved.”