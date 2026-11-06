Barnstorm Theatre Company is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a special presentation of The Ice Child, a thought-provoking and imaginative production by acclaimed playwright Mike Kenny, running at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny, from 11- 21 November 2026.

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A moving story about growing up different, The Ice Child invites audiences into a world of fairy-folk, stolen babies and a child who struggles to find his place in a world that does not understand him. Cast members John Rice, Gráinne Holmes Blumenthal, Peter O’Leary are in studio.