Brian chats to a nominee of the Customer Service Excellence , Sean Manicle from Manicle Property Insurance Claims. Business of the Year (50+ Employees) with John Ryan of The Pembroke Hotel , plus Nominee of the Hotel and Accomadation Provider of the Year with Phillip Kelly of the Newpark Hotel, and Michael Bradley of the The Thostel Bar and Guesthouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KCLR Daily Welcomes nominees from all categories in this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards to studio to find out what they are up , how’re they making their way in business and look at some of the issues impacting their own sectors .