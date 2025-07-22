Two Kilkenny stars have been recognised for their standout performances this season by earning a place in the KCLR Hurling Podcast Team of the Championship, selected by analysts Mickey Walsh and Eddie Scally.

Just like the Sunday Game’s annual selection, the team honours the best players across all counties—and Huw Lawlor and Mossie Keoghan have flown the flag for the Cats.

Lawlor, ever-reliable at the back, slots in at full-back, while Keoghan, known for his tireless work rate and scoring threat, is named at corner-forward.

The team, a blend of seasoned stars and rising talents, features players from across the country. Jake Morris, whose performances lit up the summer, was chosen as Hurler of the Year.

KCLR Hurling Podcast Team of the Championship:

Goalkeeper: Rhys Shelly

Full-back line: Robert Doyle, Huw Lawlor , Eoin Connolly

Half-back line: Mark Coleman, Ronan Maher, Bryan O’Meara

Midfield: Cathal Mannion, Daragh Fitzgibbon

Half-forward line: Jake Morris, Andrew Ormond, Shane Barrett

Full-forward line: Mossie Keoghan , Brian Hayes, John McGrath