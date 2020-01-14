KCLR Live : Monday 13th January 2020 (Part 2)

Francis Nesbitt presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Cllr Malcom Noonan and Minister John Paul Phelan, John Edward Nolan and Taggy Fogarty on Dancing with the Stars, Stoneyford Operation Transformation Group of Fred Malzard, Pamela Sheridan and Lisa Harker, TD John McGuinness on a vote of no confidence with Simon Harris, Cllr Ger Carthy from Rosslare on the latest on the search for missing fisherman William Whelan and lots lots more