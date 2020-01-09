KCLR Live: Thursday 9th January 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Chef Edward Hayden discusses the new proposed legislation which would see displaying calories on menus mandatory in restaurants, pubs, catering establishments and other eateries.

Jason Walsh chats to Eimear about the benefits of acupuncture for things such as mental health, stress relief and other ailments.

Dr Tadhg Crowley discusses trolley figures, flu outbreak and free GP care.

Tune in here to listen back on part one!