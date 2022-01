Investigations continue into the death of Peadar Doyle, following the tragic events that unfolded at Hosey’s post office on Friday. Superintendent Aidan Brennan tells KCLR Live about the Garda investigation into what happened to Peadar Doyle who is being laid to rest this morning in Askea.

We talk Rory Healy, Healy’s Funeral Directors, Carlow who pays tribute to Mr Doyle and to Fr Paddy Byrne about insensitive tweets and jokes about the death.