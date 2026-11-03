The KCLR Hurling Podcast Kilkenny Senior Club Team of the Year has been unveiled following plenty of debate among the podcast’s analysts.

Ballyhale Shamrocks are strongly represented, with five players making the final selection, while Tullaroan, Thomastown and Graigue-Ballycallan are also among the clubs represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tullaroan’s Niall Holland gets the nod in goal, with Ballyhale duo Killian Corcoran and Joey Holden joined by Mullinavat’s Tom Aylward in the full-back line.

The half-back line features Ballyhale’s Richie Reid and Darragh Corcoran, alongside Bennettsbridge’s David Blanchfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomastown’s Peter McDonald partners Ballyhale’s Adrian Mullen in midfield, while the half-forward line consists of Thomastown’s Luke Connellan, Ballyhale’s Eoin Cody and Glenmore’s Ian Byrne.

Graigue-Ballycallan’s Aaron McEvoy and Ballyhale’s Niall Shortall take the corner-forward positions, with Tullaroan’s Mossie Keoghan selected at full-forward.

There is also a familiar name taking the individual honour, with Ballyhale’s Darragh Corcoran named KCLR Hurling Podcast Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Do you agree with the selections? Who deserves to be in the team, and who has been unlucky to miss out?

To hear the full discussion behind the selections, listen to the latest episode of the KCLR Hurling Podcast.