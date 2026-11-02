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The Keep Her Lit Festival has drawn to a close with a weekend of activities.

Born in Inistioge, the offering this year saw a number of events take place at different stages at points across the county, with the grande finale of two key diary dates held in the village itself.

On Saturday, St Mary’s Church hosted the headline ‘Awe na Mná’ concert featuring Karan Casey, Inni-K, Clare Sands and harpist Brídín.

While the following day many returned to enjoy Samhain games on the square with willow-weaving workshops, apple pressing with the Kilkenny Fruit Tree Project, turnip carving with Hay Crafts and a Strawboy parade.

Added to that there was sean-nós singing and dancing at Cois Abhann with a Remembrance Lantern procession fronted by Maura Brennan and Paddy Doyle ending in a fire ceremony by the river Nore.

Organisers Liadain, Kasia and Jadzia Kaminska say; “Culminating a year of festivals with a headline concert in such a beautiful setting featuring four of Ireland’s most phenomenal folk singers and musicians was so special – it was a concert full of heart, soul and the joy of live music. The sense of community and celebration on the village square during Sunday’s Samhain Gathering, will keep the fire in our hearts warm through winter!”.

They add they’re grateful for the support of The Arts Council, The Heritage Council, Kilkenny County Council and all the volunteers who made Féile Samhain possible.

Images: Freddie Greenall