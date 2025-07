Locally based Kerry people say they’re proud of their native county’s latest All Ireland win.

Thousands are set to line the streets of Tralee and Killarney this evening to welcome home the senior football team after the Kingdom lifted the Sam Maguire for the 39th time yesterday on beating Donegal 1-26 to 19 points.

Kilkenny Cllr Seán O’hArgáin was among those in Croke Park;