It’s county senior final week in Kilkenny, with Tullaroan and Ballyhale Shamrocks preparing to meet for the biggest prize in club hurling in the county.

The sides clash at UPMC Nowlan Park this Sunday, October 25th, with throw-in at 1.45pm and full live commentary on KCLR, thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Limited.

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Former All-Ireland-winning Kilkenny defender Kieran Joyce believes there is little to separate the teams, despite Tullaroan arriving with plenty of momentum after reaching their first senior final since 1994.

Joyce was part of KCLR’s coverage of last weekend’s intermediate final, and we asked him to assess the upcoming showdown between the two clubs.

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“Momentum is probably with Tullaroan. Obviously, Ballyhale are here again. They’re so seasoned, they’re so experienced in terms of county finals, semi-finals, so I think it’s 50-50 at the moment.

“We all know how passionate Tullaroan are as well, so I think it’s 50-50 at the moment. I know probably a lot of the county might be shouting for Tullaroan, obviously because, you know, the underdog and hasn’t been there in a while, so I think it’s going to be another great final.”

Tullaroan booked their place in the decider with a semi-final victory over Bennettsbridge, while defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks edged out Thomastown to keep their hopes of retaining the title alive.

Listen to Tullaroan versus Ballyhale Shamrocks live on KCLR from UPMC Nowlan Park, with throw-in at 1.45pm, thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Limited.