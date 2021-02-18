Kilkenny among 13 counties to avail of Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance in 2020

Kilkenny was one of 13 counties that needed the service of the Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) Air Ambulance in 2020.

It was the first full year in operation for the Cork-based service which works in tandem with the National Ambulance Service to provide both paramedic support and transport to hospital for seriously ill patients.

The ICRR air ambulance was tasked 490 times in total, their life-saving service providing support to the HSE in 13 counties. July was the busiest month.

Road traffic accidents accounted for the most incidents with 94 taskings followed by cardiac arrests (81), general trauma calls (74), general medical calls (73), farming accidents (46) and falls from heights (29).

While Cork, Kerry and Waterford were the counties most likely to require the service, the Air Ambulance also provided support to Counties Tipperary, Clare, Wexford, Limerick, Leitrim, Kildare, Kilkenny, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway.