Motorists in Carlow and Kilkenny can save €300 on insurance by comparing insurance quotes.

That’s according to a new analysis from the Central Bank, which says one in five renew their existing plan without engaging with their provider.

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The report shows consumers who do not compare quotes, could be losing out on a better price or more suitable cover.

Earlier this year, the Government launched a motor insurance transparency code.

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Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Robert Troy, says it empowers consumers to make better decisions:

“When somebody is renewing their premium, they will receive two documents, one which will set out the prevailing market conditions that is contributing to the cost of insurance, but perhaps more importantly, a clear, unambiguous breakdown of how their individual premium is set. That enables and empowers the consumer to ensure that they can go and compare like with like with an alternative provider.