We’ve been conducting this research since 2009 and have found that when it comes to jobs, salaries consistently stand out.

So says Kilkenny’s Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after they carried out research across both counties into employment insights.

In Carlow, 58% expect a salary rise, while 75% would change jobs for a 20% increase. Half believe their pay reflects their role, but only 50% are confident they could find a new job in three months.

In Kilkenny, 69% expect a raise, and 87% would consider switching jobs for a similar increase. Confidence in finding a new role is high, but 53% worry about job security.