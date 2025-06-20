Electric Ireland is delighted to spotlight 15 outstanding players from this season’s Camogie Minor Championships, as it announces the 2025 Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year.

This year’s Championship once again delivered a series of phenomenal performances, showcasing the exceptional talent within Minor Camogie. The semi-final stage provided two action-packed encounters, with Kilkenny overcoming a resilient Limerick side, while Cork emerged victorious against Tipperary in the other fiercely contested match.

The pinnacle of the season, the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Camogie final, saw Kilkenny ultimately claim the title after a hard-fought battle against a formidable Cork team.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year, Kilkenny are well represented with seven players included, while beaten finalists Cork have five included on the team. Beaten semi-finalists, Tipperary are also included on this year’s team with two players, while one player from the Galway panel also features.

This year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Camogie Player of the Year is Kilkenny’s Ona Kennedy. The Windgap native spearheaded Kilkenny’s triumphant All-Ireland campaign, delivering a series of impressive performances throughout the competition. Kennedy distinguished herself as Kilkenny’s pivotal defensive player, blending commanding defensive prowess with deadly free-taking accuracy. Kennedy’s brilliant All-Ireland journey culminated in a crucial goal in the final versus Cork, earning her the well-deserved Player of the Match accolade.

2025 Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Ella Walton (Kilkenny and Tullaroan)

2. Laoise Ahern (Cork and Éire Óg)

3. Grace Brennan (Kilkenny and Tullaroan)

4. Sarah McLoughlin (Tipperary and Boherlahan-Dualla)

5. Millie Lombard (Cork and Ballinhassig)

6. Ona Kennedy (Kilkenny and Windgap)

7. Ciara Hickey (Kilkenny and St Lachtain’s)

8. Rachel Phelan (Kilkenny and John Lockes)

9. Jess Murphy (Cork and Blackrock)

10. Rachel Murphy (Cork and Ballinora)

11. Caoimhe Stakelum (Tipperary and Thurles Sarsfields)

12. Ava McAuliffe (Cork and Castlemartyr)

13. Emily Phelan (Kilkenny and John Lockes)

14. Leah Behan (Galway and Davitts)

15. Molly Conroy (Kilkenny and St Brigid’s)