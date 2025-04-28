Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon’s leading the charge in the Irish Animation Awards.

From 328 entries, 35 productions have been shortlisted across 23 categories for the event which takes place in Galway on the 24th of May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The locally based team’s secured the most nominations with 12.

Full List of Categories and Nominees

Best Animated Preschool Series (up to 6 years old)

Maddie + Triggs; Turnip + Duck (Dublin)

Silly Sundays; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Nikhil and Jay; Paper Owl Films (Belfast)

ODO; Sixteen South (Belfast)

Doodle Girl; Studio Meala (Roscommon)

Best Animated Kids Series (over 6 years old)

Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish!; Giant Animation (Dublin)

Kizazi Moto Generation Fire; Triggerfish Animation (Galway)

The Imagination Machine – Series 2; Firebrand Productions (Dublin)

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese; Kavaleer Productions (Dublin)

Cozmo & Friends; Treehouse Republic (Dublin)

Best Animated Short Film – IRELAND

Retirement Plan; John Kelly (Independent)

A Wind and the Shadow; Enter Yes! (Belfast)

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Screecher’s Reach; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Eldritch Karaoke; Joe Loftus (Independent)

Introducing Bovina Creamcracker Buttermilk; Studio 9 (Dublin)

Best International Animated Short Film

A Night at the Rest Area; Saki Muramoto (Independent, Japan)

Voicemail; Iona Menzies (Independent, UK-England)

Wind Goes On; Eric Lee (Independent, Hong Kong)

Lifted; Daniel Robichaud (Independent, USA)

The Old Man and the Robot; Callum Scott-Dyson (Independent,Korea)

Best SCRIPT for an Animated Series

Kizazi Moto Generation Fire: Hatima; Triggerfish Animation (Galway)

Maddie + Triggs: Bubbles; Turnip + Duck (Dublin)

Nikhil and Jay: Messiest Mango; Paper Owl Films (Belfast)

ODO: The Visitor; Sixteen South (Belfast)

Wonder Pets In The City: Save the Runaway Egg!; Kavaleer Productions (Dublin)

Best SCRIPT for a FEATURE FILM OR SPECIAL

Puffin Rock and the New Friends; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Lu and the Bally Bunch; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

The Magic Reindeer Saving Santa’s Sleigh; Moetion Films (Galway)

Best Design and Art Direction

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Screecher’s Reach; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Puffin Rock and the New Friends; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Eva The Owlet; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

Silly Sundays; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Golden Ties; Michelle Bardon (Independent)

Best Direction of an Animated TV Series

Dee & Friends in Oz; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

Flix; Pictor Films (Cork)

Kizazi Moto Generation Fire; Triggerfish Animation (Galway)

Nikhil and Jay; Paper Owl Films (Belfast)

Wonder Pets In The City; Kavaleer Productions (Dublin)

Best ORIGINAL SCORE

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Screecher’s Reach; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

The Imagination Machine – Series 2; Firebrand Productions (Dublin)

The Magic Reindeer Saving Santa’s Sleigh; Moetion Films (Galway)

The Scavengers; Little Moon Animation (Dublin)

Yukee; Score Draw Media (Dundalk, Louth)

Best ORIGINAL SONG

Yukee; Score Draw Media (Dundalk, Louth)

URBANTAILS: Grasshopper; Pink Kong Studios (Dublin)

Wonder Pets In The City: Since I’ve Branched Out; Kavaleer Productions (Dublin)

Maddie + Triggs: Disco Train; Turnip + Duck (Dublin)

Maddie + Triggs: Pearly Whites; Turnip + Duck (Dublin)

Best Sound Design

Grimsburg; Ed Costello (Independent)

Coop Troop – The Animauville Horror; Sixteen South (Belfast)

Puffin Rock and the New Friends; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

The Magic Reindeer Saving Santa’s Sleigh; Moetion Films (Galway)

The Scavengers; Little Moon Animation (Dublin)

Best Feature Film or Special

Pinkalicious & Peterrific Special; Sixteen South (Belfast)

The Magic Reindeer Saving Santa’s Sleigh; Moetion Films (Galway)

Lu and the Bally Bunch; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

Hungry Bear Tales: To the Pole!; Treehouse Republic (Dublin)

Puffin Rock and the New Friends; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Best New IP

Doodle Girl; Studio Meala (Roscommon)

Coop Troop – The Animauville Horror; Sixteen South (Belfast)

Lí Ban; Paper Owl Films (Belfast)

Maddie + Triggs; Turnip + Duck (Dublin)

Lu and the Bally Bunch; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

Best Editing

Coop Troop – The Animauville Horror; Sixteen South (Belfast)

Eva The Owlet; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

ODO; Sixteen South (Belfast)

Póg mo Pigeon; Lighthouse Studios (Kilkenny)

Wonder Pets In The City; Kavaleer Productions (Dublin)

Best Storyboarding

Doodle Girl: Adeola Lawal; Studio Meala (Roscommon)

Silly Sundays: Estrela Lourenco/ Oriol Vidal/ Suzanne Williams; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Dee & Friends in Oz: Irene Martini; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

ODO; Sixteen South (Belfast)

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Screecher’s Reach: Giovanna Ferrari/ Iker Maidagan; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

Best Animated Student Film

Every Other Weekend; James Naughton (Independent)

You’ve Got This, Allie!; Wren Petkov, Michelle Saal (Independent)

Wasting; Laura Breslin (Independent)

A Necessary Wish; Séan Nolan (Independent)

Rendezvous; Lydia Stone (Independent)

Best VFX ANIMATION

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Screecher’s Reach; Cartoon Saloon (Kilkenny)

The Imagination Machine – Series 2; Firebrand Productions (Dublin)

Rick and Morty S7; Lighthouse Studios (Kilkenny)

Dee & Friends in Oz; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

Kizazi Moto Generation Fire; Triggerfish Animation (Galway)

Best INNOVATION

Decos Records; Wigglywoo (Dublin)

Maddie + Triggs; Turnip + Duck (Dublin)

Team Jay Season 2; Piranha Bar (Dublin)

Wonder Pets in the City; Kavaleer Productions (Dublin)

Zaki Signs; Jam Media (Dublin)

Best VOICE ACTING

Coop Troop – The Animauville Horror: Zehra Jane Naqvi, Beth Chalmers, Bob Golding; Sixteen South (Belfast)

Lu and the Bally Bunch: Freya McLaughlin; Brown Bag Films (Dublin)

Maddie + Triggs: Bonnie O’Meara; Turnip + Duck (Dublin)

Doodle Girl: Aisling Walsh; Studio Meala (Roscommon)

Wonder Pets In The City: Vanessa Huzar; Kavaleer Productions (Dublin)

Industry Sustainability Champion (Impact and Awareness)