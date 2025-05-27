A Kilkenny based animation studio has taken home three prizes from the Irish Animation Awards.



The event held over the weekend saw Cartoon Saloon scoop Best Design and Art Direction, and Best Original Score for ‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Screecher’s Reach’ and Best Storyboarding for ‘Silly Sundays’.

The locally headquartered team had the second largest haul of the night, being Dublin studio Turnip + Duck which secured four accolades for their ‘Maddie + Triggs’ series, which bagged Best Animated Preschool Series (up to 6 years old), Best Original Song, Best New IP, and Best Innovation Awards.

Wins were also bagged by Moetion Films and Triggerfish Animation, both in Galway, Belfast’s Sixteen South and Paper Owl Films, Studio Meala in Roscommon, as well as Dublin based Kavaleer Productions and Brown Bag Films.

