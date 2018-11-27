Kilkenny boy stars in Disney version of Artemis Fowl

The official trailer has been released for a new Disney movie featuring a young Kilkenny boy.

Ferdia Shaw stars in the Disney big screen adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl.

Ferdia, who lives in Kilkenny city with his family, joins fellow Irish actor Lara McDonnell and a host of well-known actors including Judi Dench.

He plays the role of a young criminal mastermind.

It’s expected the movie will hit cinemas next summer… here’s a sneak preview of what’s in store…