The KCLR Daily talks to nominees of the Volunteer Engagement Community and Social Impact with Ciara Hayes from Down Syndrome Kilkenny, Mary Dolan and Pat Mcloughlin from Cois Nore Kilkenny Cancer Support and Age Friendly Award Nominee Tom Owens from Hidden Hearing.

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Cois Nore is a community-focused, volunteer-led organisation that provides free, confidential psycho-social support services to individuals of all ages affected by cancer, as well as their families.

Down Syndrome Ireland’s core mission is to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome and serve as an active support network for their families.

Hidden Hearing is a commercial healthcare provider specialising in audiology and hearing care services .