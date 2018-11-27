Kilkenny & Carlow schools collect prizes in nationwide ReelLIFE Science video competition
Kilkenny & Carlow schools collect prizes in nationwide ReelLIFE Science video competition

Edwina Grace
25/11/2018 Galway Science and Technology Festival where over 22,000 people got to experience real science and engineering. Photo:Andrew Downes, XPOSURE

Two local schools have collected their prizes in the nationwide ReelLIFE Science video competition at the Galway Science & Technology Festival.

Emer Tobin & Katherine Morrow from Kilkenny City’s Loreto won the Secondary School award for their short about Rosalind Franklin who was instrumental in the discovery of the structure of DNA.

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Carlow placed third in the primary category.

