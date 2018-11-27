Kilkenny & Carlow schools collect prizes in nationwide ReelLIFE Science video competition

Two local schools have collected their prizes in the nationwide ReelLIFE Science video competition at the Galway Science & Technology Festival.

Emer Tobin & Katherine Morrow from Kilkenny City’s Loreto won the Secondary School award for their short about Rosalind Franklin who was instrumental in the discovery of the structure of DNA.

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Carlow placed third in the primary category.