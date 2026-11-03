President and acting CEO of Kilkenny Chamber Claire McInerny Brown says Waterstones’ decision to have Kilkenny as a new location highlights what businesses think of the city.

This comes as an Instagram account has been set up, titled waterstoneskilkenny where a photo was posted of a unit at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

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You can see our report on that here.

Claire McInerney Brown says that Kilkenny has proven itself as the perfect location for shopping, adding that she wishes the booksellers every success.

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“It shows what they think of the business ecosystem in Kilkenny… that they actually feel that Kilkenny is the right location for their next store”.

“Kilkenny really has been shining a light within the region that it’s a fantastic destination for people to go shopping.

The Chamber President also noted the recent closure of the much-loved Khan’s bookshop;

“I don’t think it will ever be replaced, but it is heartening to see another store within that sector coming to Kilkenny”.

“It obviously shows that they have great faith in what the Kilkenny shoppers need, and the fact that they can serve us that need”.