The sweet scent of success is evident for one Kilkenny city outlet as it opens the doors on a bigger premises.

Valley of Roses, which makes designer inspired perfumes, initially opened on Kieran Street in 2014 before moving to Rose Inn Street four years later.

Today (Friday, 27th June) it’s set to reveal it’s new home – remaining on Rose Inn Street, it’s in the unit which for many years houses the Crotty family’s Educational Supplies.

It’s an exciting time for the local retailer, especially in the midst of so many closures within the sector across the country.

Stay tuned for more.