Niamh Sheehy – chairperson of Co. Kilkenny Macra. Kilkenny City Macra crowned National Macra Club of the Year for first time in club history. Kilkenny City Macra na Feirme has made history, completing an incredible treble at the National Macra na Feirme Awards held on Sunday, 25th of October at the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick. In what is the first time the city club has ever won the title, Kilkenny City was named National Macra Club of the Year 2025/2026, beating nine other top clubs from across the country who had all won their county and regional titles to qualify for the national final.

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