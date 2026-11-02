Kilkenny City Macra na Feirme has made history, completing an incredible treble at the National Macra na Feirme Awards held on Sunday, 25th of October at the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick.

In what is the first time the city club has ever won the title, Kilkenny City was named National Macra Club of the Year 2025/2026, beating nine other top clubs from across the country who had all won their county and regional titles to qualify for the national final.

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In a remarkable night for the Marble City, the club also took home *Leinster Club of the Year* and the *Best Initiative Award*, recognising a standout project undertaken by the club during the year.

The treble marks the most successful night in Kilkenny City Macra’s history and caps off an exceptional 12 months for the club, which is one of seven Macra clubs in County Kilkenny.

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The National Club of the Year award is the highest honour in Macra na Feirme and is awarded to the club that demonstrates all-round excellence in membership growth, member development, competitions, agriculture, community involvement and social activity.

Speaking after the win, the former Chairperson Niamh Sheehy of Kilkenny City Macra said; “We are absolutely over the moon. To win Leinster Club of the Year was incredible, to win Best Initiative was amazing, but to be named National Club of the Year for the first time ever in our club’s history – it’s hard to put into words. We are a city club, we don’t all come from farming backgrounds, but we are proof that Macra is for everyone aged 17-35. This is for every member who showed up on a wet Monday night, who competed, who volunteered, and who made Kilkenny City Macra what it is today.”

The club’s Best Initiative Award recognised their “Sing in the New Year Concert” in aid of Down Syndrome Kilkenny. The judges praised their work in the local community, by supporting the Cois Nore 5km, the local shoe box appeal. The also celebrated their achievements in raising funds for the 12 Dips of December, the Vhi Mini Marathon and their yellow event in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Kilkenny City Macra would like to sincerely thank its past and present members, sponsors, families, and the wider Kilkenny community for their support throughout the year.

The club is now welcoming new members aged 17-35 for the new Macra year. No farming background is needed. Anyone interested can find Kilkenny City Macra on Instagram and Facebook.