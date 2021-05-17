Kilkenny City murder will start new true-crime docuseries

A Kilkenny City murder will be the focus of the first outing of a new true-crime docuseries.

TG4‘s ‘Marú inár Measc’ begins on Wednesday with the case of Ann ‘Nancy’ Smyth whose body was found following a fire at her home on Wolfe Tone Street in September 1987.

Initially it’d been thought she’d died in the fire, but it soon became evident that wasn’t the case. But it took three decades for somebody to be found guilty of her murder.

Her nephew Des Murphy’s had to formally identify her and he’s one of the people participating in the TV series, with our own Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

