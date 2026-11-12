A Kilkenny councillor believes that mains power connections should be made for trading bays where feasible.

Cllr Michael Doyle suggested the idea at the recent Callan Thomastown municipal district monthly meeting.

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He believes that certain regulation around generators may push traders into paying large connectivity fees on top of trading fees.

Cllr Doyle thinks this may inevitably rule some vendors out of the market, and suggests the council should help where possible – he told KCLR News’ Owain Comerford; “If there was strict regulation that they’d have to pay the connection to the grid it might not be viable so I would personally like, where possible and feasible, that connections would be provided, we should be trying to encourage and help traders all the time, a lot of towns and villages need some kind of offering in them and we should be supportive of that”.