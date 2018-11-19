Kilkenny Councillor Patrick McKee announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Kilkenny Councillor Patrick McKee has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election to the county council next year.

It emerged last week that his name had not gone forward for selection by the party for the 2019 elections.

Today Councillor McKee explained that he is due to qualify soon as a solicitor and has been offered a job with a firm in Dublin.

However, he says he will remain a member of Fianna Fáil and won’t rule out returning to political life at some stage in the future.