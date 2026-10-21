A Kilkenny councillor says misinformation being spread online around social housing lists is dangerously distorting peoples perceptions in the county.

Councillor Eugene McGuinness requested the figures of the nationalities of people currently on social housing lists in Kilkenny, following claims online that non-Irish nationals made up the majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The figures he received at a recent plenary meeting indicated that eighty percent of those on the list were Irish, while a further twelve percent were EU citizens, with the remainder being from further afield.

He says false figures that circulate online may fuel negative misconceptions around those awaiting social housing;