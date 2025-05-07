Kilkenny councillors are calling on An Bord Pleanála to refuse an application for a proposed windfarm.

The suggested facility at Ballynalacken would see 12 turbines on the Castlecomer Plateau between Castlecomer and Ballyragget with Ballinakill, Ballyouskill and Attanagh also within a 5km radius.

There’s been opposition on both sides of the Kilkenny Laois border area and Kilkenny County Council yesterday (Tuesday, 6th May) afternoon held a special meeting where elected members backed a report rejecting the application, citing concerns over visual impact, inadequate infrastructure, and poor community engagement.

Submissions remain open until May 9th, before a final decision is made by An Bord Pleanála.

Speaking after the meeting Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty that he was happy with the council’s response;